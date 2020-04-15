Parkville opening farmers market next weekend, but as drive-thru only

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKVILLE, Mo. -- Overland Park is delaying the opening of its farmers market this year, and Lenexa is postponing the opening of its seasonal market indefinitely.

Parkville, though, will open on schedule next weekend, but with some changes.

Last year, the Parkville Farmers Market was almost an island, surrounded by water during the historic Missouri River flooding, and that had a huge impact on business.

So this season, the market was determined to come back strong but is being forced to change things up to protect public health.

Donna Hinkle is canning jams and is filling cases with pickles and green beans, preparing for the start of the farmers market season.

"Everyone I think is looking forward to this opportunity to get some fresh produce and really good food from local people," Hinkle said.

She sells a lot of her products at the Parkville Farmers Market. But because of the coronavirus, the market is getting creative to still open as planned on April 25.

It will convert into a drive-thru only operation.

"We knew we had to do something different to really maintain social distancing measures and the 10-person mandate. This just seemed the best opportunity for customers and vendors to stay safe and still are able to shop at the market," said Tarra McGee, with Tarra's Gluten Free Goodies and social media manager for the Parkville Farmers Market.

Hand sanitizer will be placed at every booth, and vendors are not allowing reusable bags.

"Our vendors will have white boards and different things posted so people can see what we have to offer," Hinkle said. "We're doing some online directions and product lists so they can also pre-order."

And being able to open is a big deal for local small businesses and farmers, especially those who specialize in crops with a short spring growing season.

"A lot of our vendors started planting and preparing last fall, so they've got the products and want to get them to the community," McGee said. "And it's just really important that we're getting support from the community, and they're able to come support local vendors and farmers."

So far, response from the community has been overwhelmingly positive.

Vendors are hoping to see a lot of cars pull up next weekend to get stocked with fresh fruits, veggies, baked goods, meat and eggs.

"We're going to give it a try, and we'll continue to change things up as we need to," Hinkle said.

The Parkville Farmers Market plans to update its website and Facebook page over the next week with vendors offering pre-orders, and the city will be adding some signage and cones so you will know where to enter and exit the new drive-thru.