Parkville police identify men killed in double murder after firewood dispute

PARKVILLE, Mo. — Parkville police have identified two men killed last week after a dispute over firewood.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Feb. 10 right off 9 Highway near Park University. According to police, the dispute started in the Hidden Valley subdivision west of Parkville.

Kalob Lawson, of Kimberling City, and Jonathan Lutz, of Kansas City, were killed in the incident, Parkville Police Chief Kevin Chrisman said Tuesday.

The two men, who were selling firewood, met another person for a sale, police said at the time, but something went wrong. Lawson, 34, and Lutz, 44, drove away, but the other person followed.

The men pulled over on 9 Highway, and the suspect that was trailing them walked up to their truck and shot both men inside, police said.

There was also a teenager in the truck who was unharmed, but Lawson and Lutz were killed. One died before police arrived, and the other died at a local hospital.

Chrisman said the suspect’s name is not being released at this time because he has not been formally charged yet.

Download the FOX4 News app: iPhone and Android

The suspect fled the scene and returned home but then called police and confessed, according to police.

Police said this was the first homicide with a firearm in a decade in the city. Consequently, many in the Parkville community were shaken that what appeared to be an argument over firewood led to lives lost.

Chrisman did not release any further information on the investigation in his update Tuesday.