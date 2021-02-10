Parkville police investigating double murder along 9 Highway

PARKVILLE, Mo. — Police in Parkville are investigating a double murder that happened along 9 Highway Wednesday night.

The shooting was reported around 6:30 p.m. in the 7500 block of NW River Park Drive.

According to Parkville Police Chief Kevin Chrisman, there was a dispute between two parties over the sale of firewood.

Two people in one vehicle began to drive away from the place where the transaction was to take place and were followed by a man in a truck.

The man in the truck allegedly fired a gun and struck the men in the other vehicle. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man died after arriving at the hospital.

According to police, the suspect went to a home in Platte County and called authorities. He’s currently in custody.

Part of 9 Highway is closed and drivers are urged to avoid the area.

This story is developing and FOX4 has a crew on the way to the scene.