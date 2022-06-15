PARKVILLE, Mo. — Perseverance is a way of life for farmers.

That’s why they’re excited about a plan to replace the Parkville Farmers Market, after its 35-year old home was crashed into a second time. The latest crash happened on Monday when a box truck driver smashed into the market pavilion while trying to turn around.

“It was a little disbelief,” Shelley Oberdiek, who manages the farmers market, said on Wednesday. “For it to happen twice in six weeks, it’s just hard to believe.”

The earlier incident happened on April 27, when the driver of an 18-wheeler crashed into the structure. Oberdiek said they’re the only two drivers who’ve ever collided with the market, to her knowledge. The latest crash happened the day before the market was due to operate. She and other farmers said city leaders came up with a quick plan to move merchants into tents across the parking lot around 50 yards away.

“It’s such a beloved structure in the town,” Oberdiek said. “We found out how important that building is and how the aesthetics are.”

Alexa Barton, a spokesperson for the City of Parkville told FOX4 talks were already underway to build a new structure for the farmer’s market, and it may be a multiuser structure with refrigeration and doors and walls as well. However, the market’s present location near downtown Parkville will be the designated location for the remainder of the year.

“It was a fantastic building, but it will be a new beginning too. It’s a Catch 22. It’s sad to me, but at least it will be a new beginning also,” Joyce McFarland, a merchant from McFarland Plant Farm, said.

“If you are a farmer, you are optimistic. I’ve farmed all my life. You go through floods or whatever and you always think next year will be better and usually it is. No matter the situation, it can always be worse,” Lanny Frakes, another merchant from L & R Farms, said.

As for the pair of crashes, Parkville police say both drivers were cited and fined for the damage — including the driver of the first incident back on April 27. In fact, that driver was also cited for leaving the scene of a wreck.

The Parkville Farmers Market meets every Wednesday and Saturday.

Barton said city leaders need to settle their cases with both insurance companies before building anything new.