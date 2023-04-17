A tractor-trailer hit the roof of the Parkville Farmers Market Monday June 13, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Barry/FOX4)

PARKVILLE, Mo. — After being struck by two trucks last year, the City of Parkville is hoping to move forward with the demolition and removal of the damaged Farmers Market structure.

Both incidents caused significant damage to the entire building.

The City of Parkville has been in negotiations with the insurance claims for both trucking companies.

Last week, the city came to an agreement to receive a total of $455,306. On Tuesday, April 18, the Parkville Board of Aldermen will vote on the demolition of the existing structure with a tentative start date for removal of Wednesday, April 19.

The city said the next steps will be to review options and costs, research grant opportunities and develop a plan for the new structure.

The first Farmers Market is set to open Saturday, April 29 from 7 a.m. until noon in the downtown parking lot.