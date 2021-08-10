Parkville woman charged in hit-and-run crash that killed Leavenworth teen

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A 27-year-old Parkville woman is facing charges in connection to a hit-and-run crash this past weekend that left a 16-year-old girl dead.

Leavenworth prosecutors charged Amber Nicole Alexander second-degree murder, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and tampering with evidence.

Early Saturday morning, Miranda Lynch was riding her bike with her girlfriend near North Fourth and Kickapoo streets in Leavenworth, when she was struck by a Subaru Outback, allegedly driven by Alexander.

After striking the teen, Alexander is suspected of not stopping. Lynch was taken to the hospital where she was in critical condition, and later died from her injuries.