KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Parkville woman was killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 70 near the Legends Friday morning.

The crash involved two tractor trailers and a pickup. Crews closed a section of the turnpike for hours as they investigated and cleaned up the crash.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol’s crash report, 35-year-old Cornelius Banks was the driver of the pickup. The report said he sideswiped one of the tractor-trailers, starting the crash.

The impact caused 36-year-old Guy Johnson, of Kansas City, Missouri, to lose control of his tractor trailer. The truck crashed into the inside barrier wall and carried through onto westbound Interstate 70.

According to the report, that’s when another tractor trailer, driven by 60-year-old Sherri Wheeler of Parkville hit the semi.

Wheeler died in the crash, and Johnson was hospitalized with severe injuries. The report shows Banks went to the hospital with minor injuries.

An investigation into the crash is underway. Friday, Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree visited the crash site to help determine if charges are warranted in connection to the crash.

The crash also caused a lot of damage to the barriers. Crews with the Kansas Turnpike Authority are responsible for making the repairs.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.