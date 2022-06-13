PARKVILLE, Mo. — The city’s farmers market took another hit, damaging it for the second time in two months.

The city said a tractor trailer hit the north side of the building shortly before noon Monday. It caused significant damage to the building.

Crews blocked off the damaged area and added signs to warn the public. A city engineer spent the day assessing the damage. The city said crews are working diligently to remove debris from the scene.

Anyone who enters the damaged area will be cited by the police.

The city said it is working with the Parkville Farmers Market Association. They are looking for an alternate location to hold their markets on Wednesday afternoons and Saturday mornings.

“Unfortunately, our farmers market has been hit twice in a 45-day period when it has stood at this location for over 35 years without incident. These situations are always difficult for our community when a building, an icon in our community, has been severely damaged. Looking ahead, the City is working with both companies through the claims process to address our building needs,” Alexa Barton, Parkville City Administrator, said.

Police said the driver of the tractor trailer was ticketed.

A driver also hit the building in April, just days before the farmers market was scheduled to open for the season.

The damage in the first accident was isolated to the east end of the market. This second incident caused much more damage according to the city.

