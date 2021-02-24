PARLOR in Kansas City hosting collaborative shelter donations effort

Picture courtesy of Rachel Massimino – PARLOR.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A restaurant collective in the Crossroads is hosting a massive donation effort aimed toward helping local shelters.

PARLOR is asking for more donations over the next few weeks. They’re collecting food, hygiene products and coats to help out the homeless and people in homeless and women’s shelters.

“With the cold temperatures and the over crowding at a lot of the shelters, we want to do our part to help our homeless friends,” PARLOR events manager Rachel Massimino wrote to FOX4.

Marshelle West of Show Me You Care KC said they also took a bus to distribute food among Kansas City’s homeless population.

“Seeing the masses of people in the tents and under the bridges can be very emotional but it’s a learning lesson of what we take for in life,” West wrote to FOX4. “So daily we are going to our best to provide them with the resources and do our best to get them off the streets.”

West said the effort is a collaboration between Show Me You Care KC, 30 Round Clothing and DJ Yani Baby. Donations are going to G.Y.R.L (Giving Yourself Real Love), True Light Family Resource Center and the Scott Eicke Warming Center.

You can donate the following:

Coffee

Creamer

Hot chocolate

Soups

Non-perishable food items

Cases of water

Fruit cups

Hygiene products (travel size)

Feminine hygiene products

Clothes/jackets

PARLOR is taking dropoffs at their location, 1707 Locust Street.

