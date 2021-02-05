Parson admonishes vaccinators to follow Missouri’s vaccine plan or face repercussions

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri’s governor warned vaccine providers Thursday to follow the state’s guidelines for who can receive the vaccine, or there will be consequences.

Gov. Mike Parson nor the state health director would say who didn’t stick by the rules, but both said there are providers administering the vaccine how they want, not by what the state wants. Parson made it clear, that won’t be allowed.

“If that is not followed, then we will do other actions to make sure that vaccine goes to the people who actually need it,” Parson said.

Missouri is currently vaccinating those in Phase 1A and Phase 1B, Tiers 1 and 2.

Phase 1A includes health care workers and long-term care facility residents. Phase 1B-Tier 1 includes first responders and emergency workers, while Tier 2 includes those over 65 years of age and those with high-risk health conditions. See a full breakdown of who qualifies in these phases here.

“We are not going to allow people to administer however they want to administer,” Parson said. “The guidelines are clear.”

Director of the Department of Health and Senior Services Dr. Randall Williams said he spoke with a facility that wasn’t following the rules.

“Yesterday I called one and they confessed, and I explained to them very clearly that we are going to prioritize our most vulnerable,” Williams said.

When asked during the weekly briefing, Williams wouldn’t say who it was.

“I’m not going to tell you who it was,” Williams said. “It came to my attention, a pharmacist in an area called us and said, look I just know that they are giving it to a group that’s not, and so I called them, I called the CEO of that institution and said, ‘True or not true,’ and he said true.”

Williams said for places not following the state’s plans, it will affect allotment.

“Future distribution is based on following the rules and did he really want to hurt his community by not being a good steward of the vaccine we had entrusted him with,” Williams said.

Parson said the state could be receiving anywhere from 50,000 to 100,000 more doses in the upcoming weeks after they were unused in the federal program to vaccinate long-term care facilities.

“Those have been allotted to CVS and Walgreens, and it’s ridiculous to not be putting those in people’s arms when they are allocated to them,” Parson said. “We can utilize them as of today, so we are going to get as many as we can get from them and the sooner the better, and we are going to push hard to do that.”

Missouri is one of 49 states that participated in the federal program. According to DHSS, 332,000 doses were given to the pharmacies to vaccinate long-term care facility staff and residents in Missouri.

As of Wednesday night, they administered less than a quarter of them.

The CDC reported Thursday that 77,165 doses have been given to long-term care facilities. CVS and Walgreens are keeping a running tally online, and as of Wednesday, CVS administered 48,846 and Walgreens has given 30,218. That’s a total of 79,064.

Starting next week, Missouri will take part in another federal program, but this time to vaccinate those in rural areas.

“It comes straight from the federal government,” Williams said. “It’s a federal program, and they will identify a certain number of pharmacies. We do not know yet how many that they will be directly distributing the vaccine to that will be available on the 11th.”

Williams said the state will release exactly which pharmacies will be receiving doses on Monday.

Parson also mentioned during his press conference that 20,000 Missourians were able to be vaccinated last week at mass vaccination sites across the state.

This week, there are 10 locations open in the state. You must register on the state’s website and be eligible in order to get the vaccine at one of the sites.

Mass vaccination site locations for Week 2 can be found below. For event sign-up information, please visit MOStopsCOVID.com/events. Week 3 locations will be announced once confirmed.

