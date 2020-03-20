Parson defends his hands-off stance on school closures amid coronavirus outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson took a hard stand this week, not forcing Missouri schools to close.

But by Thursday, school districts in Missouri made a unanimous decision to close without the governor's order. All of the 555 school districts in Missouri have decided go dark, many for at least two weeks.

On the other side of the state line, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has a different strategy.

"I am ordering all K-12 schools to close," Kelly said Tuesday, ending in-person classes for students in Kansas for the rest of the school year.

KU Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Steve Stites praised Kelly's decision because closing schools can prevent spread throughout families.

"I think she absolutely did the right thing, and it’s because children are often asymptomatic and bring the disease home to adults," Stites said. "And you won’t even know, think they just have a small cold but in an adult it’s much worse."

Although adults age 65 and older still account for the majority of deaths, the numbers of children infected is picking up.

Parson defended his decision not to order closures because of the diversity of Missouri. Each district has a plan that suits it’s individual needs.

"You could go to rural Missouri, for example. There’s no daycare services there, so when you shut down a school there, that creates problems itself," Parson said. "There’s a workforce out there. Those schools could be the largest (employers) in the area."

North Kansas City School District Superintendent Dr. Dan Clemens has taken to YouTube to get messages to families, while Blue Springs school leaders are using Twitter to post pictures of staff preparing learning packets for online learning.

Parson is also taking a hands-off approach regarding businesses, saying Thursday that he will not order businesses closed at this time. That decision is up to the individual business owner.

Missouri's education department has created an interactive map showing all the districts' closures statewide. It includes the date those districts reported they closed and when they plan, at this time, to reopen. As changes are made, the map will be updated, DESE said.