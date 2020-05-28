Parson extending Phase 1 of Missouri’s reopening process until June 15

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri is extending Phase 1 of reopening through June 15. It was set to expire May 31.

Gov. Mike Parson said this will align the reopening with the state of emergency declared in Missouri. It will also help all communities open at the same time. Parson said some cities and counties are better prepared for Phase 2 than others.

In Phase 1, events like weddings, county fairs, summer camps have all still been allowed. People should just remember to stay six feet apart. There is no limit on the size of public gatherings.

Missouri restaurants are allowed to have their dining rooms open in Phase 1, though social distancing is required and drive-thru, delivery and curbside pick-up are still encouraged.

Retail businesses are limited under Phase 1 to a certain capacity based on their building’s size. Stores under 10,000 square feet should limit the public to 25% occupancy, and those over 10,000 square feet should limit to 10% occupancy.

Barbershops, hair salons, gyms, community centers, aquatic centers and libraries are allowed to be open as long as people are able to keep a safe distance from one another.

Places of worship are also allowed to be open and hold in-person services in Phase 1 as long as they maintain social distancing.

It’s important to note that local orders take precedence over the state’s plan when they are stricter.

On Thursday, KC Mayor Quinton Lucas extended the city’s current reopening restrictions through July 5, allowing 50% capacity at all businesses.

FOX4 has reached out to the mayor’s office for comment on Paron’s restrictions, which are now stricter than Kansas City’s.

When Missouri moves to Phase 2, retail businesses may increase business to 50% capacity as long as safe social distancing can be maintained.

The governor stressed using common sense to keep the state moving forward toward a full reopening.

Parson expects the economy to recover faster than a normal recession. He’s confident that the state will be back on track by the third or fourth quarter.

CVS has announced that it will open 22 testing sites at selected pharmacies across the state. Parson said this will help Missouri meet the state’s testing goals.