Parson says he asked Dr. Williams to resign as Missouri Department of Health director

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – During a news conference Thursday afternoon, Governor Mike Parson confirmed he asked Dr. Randall Williams to resign as the Missouri Department of Health director.

“I thought it was the best thing for the cabinet, the best thing for the governor’s office for us to part ways,” Parson said.

The announcement came after Parson shared news of signing a pair of foster care & adoption bills into law. The legislation offers support for foster parents with a tax reduction & expands the state’s adoption tax credit.

Williams submitted his resignation Tuesday. In his place, Parson has appointed Deputy Chief of Staff Robert Knodell as acting director. Knodell has served as Deputy Chief of Staff since 2017.

“We greatly appreciate all the work he has done for the people of our state and wish him the best in his future endeavors,” Parson stated in a news release.