BONNER SPRING, Kan. — Part of South 138th Street in Bonner Springs, Kansas will be closing for a few hours in the morning this week for maintenance work.

The City of Bonner Springs said 138th Street will be closed to traffic between Metropolitan Avenue and Kansas Avenue on the mornings of Wednesday, September 14 to Friday, September 16, starting at 9 a.m. until noon each day.

The city said while the Public Works Department crews are working, road closure signage and barricades will be in place and all traffic will need to find other routes around this area.

Drivers who go around the barricades and road closure signage will not make it through the worksite and be required to turn around, according to the city.

