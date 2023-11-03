KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Starting Friday, part of 39th Street and Main Street will be closed due to streetcar track construction.

Constructors will begin building a track through the Main Street and 39th Street intersection.

The work will be done in two phases and include track and crosswalk construction beginning on the east side and then moving to the west side of Main Street through the 39th Street intersection.

This work is expected to be completed by the end of 2023, weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting.

Traveling public and delivery trucks can use the following detours during construction: Broadway Boulevard, Armour Boulevard, or Gilham Road for those heading eastbound, and Gilham Road, Armour Boulevard and Main Street if you’re going westbound.

Northbound and southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction and will be pushed to the west side of Main Street.

Businesses will remain open and accessible during this time.