KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A standoff situation has part of Broadway closed down in Midtown Friday night.

Kansas City, Missouri police said this involves a suspect of an aggravated assault that is reported to be armed with a gun near 41st Street and Broadway Boulevard.

Police said Broadway is closed in both directions at this time.

Police are asking people to avoid the area at this time for safety.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as information becomes available.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.