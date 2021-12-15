Part of building collapses in Midtown after being struck by Kansas City firetruck

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Emergency crews are on scene Wednesday night after a Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department truck crashed into a building in Midtown.

The incident was reported just before 10:30 p.m. at a building near 40th Street and Broadway Avenue.

According to Sergeant Bill Mahoney with KCPD’s Accident Investigation Unit, a fire truck collided with a vehicle headed the opposite direction on Broadway, causing both the truck and the vehicle to crash into a nearby building.

At least one person is confirmed dead at the scene. No fire department personnel were injured. The building was unoccupied at the time.

Fire crews and police are actively working in a search and rescue operation.

Fire Captain Jason Spitzer said that the scene would be active for some time and that drivers should expect lane closures overnight and into Thursday morning.

