Part of the downtown loop to close for weekend roadwork

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Downtown drivers may want a detour plan this weekend. Construction will impact the northside of the downtown loop.

Crews will close the eastbound lanes of I-670 from Wyoming Street to Oak Street. That includes the southbound I-35 exit ramp to eastbound I-670. The closure begins at 7 a.m. Saturday morning and won’t reopen until 5 a.m. Monday morning.

Work will include improving signage and pavement in the area in preparation for upcoming bridge repair work on the Lewis & Clark Viaduct.

There are ways to get around the construction.

Crews plan to detour traffic from eastbound I-670 onto I-35. They recommend staying on the interstate until drivers reach the Broadway Blvd./27th Street exit. You’ll be able to turnaround and travel northbound on I-35 to access eastbound I-670.