OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Transportation will fully close a section of U.S. 69 Highway in Overland Park on Sunday night as part of the 69Express project.

Starting at 5 p.m. Sunday, KDOT crews will close northbound 69 Highway from Blue Valley Parkway to 119th Street. The highway will reopen at 6 a.m. Monday, weather permitting.

Traffic will be directed to exit at Blue Valley Parkway, turn west/left onto 119th Street, then back onto the northbound 69 Highway on-ramp.

The road closure is part of KDOT’s U.S. 69 Highway expansion project, also known as 69Express. It will widen the highway to add a toll lane in each direction between 103rd and 151st streets and improve the interchange and 167th Street.

This weekend’s temporary closure will allow crews to work on setting bridge girders and ramp construction.

There are several other partial and full closures around the 69Express project.

Multiple lanes are closed on both northbound and southbound 69 Highway as crews work. At 135th Street, crews have two ramps closed until mid-November, and traffic is also affected on 143rd Street near the highway.

Drivers can see all 69Express closures and other updates here.