KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Community leaders involved in a new initiative hopes its work will cut Kansas City’s homicide rate by 50-percent in five years.

It’s called Partners for Peace. The initiative aims to identify shooting victims, and their acquaintances, who could benefit from help to better their lives and reduce the possibility of future crimes.

The group presented its plan during Tuesday’s Board of Police Commissioners meeting.

Dozens of Kansas City nonprofit organizations are ready to help provide anything from food and child care to housing and jobs.

The idea is to track information to prove what works and identify where changes are needed. It will all happen as Kansas City families are getting help they need.

The Process

Partners for Peace said it realizes change needs to happen on an individual level.

The process begins with a weekly meeting at the police department when officers review all shootings during the previous week.

With the new Partners for Peace initiative, detectives will also identify family members and others that could be impacted by the shooting.

Police take that list when meeting with a group of nonprofit organizations. Every week, those involved will go name-by-name through the list to match individuals with the help they need.

The Results

Those involved believe if the community can meet needs on an individual basis, it will prevent future crimes and retaliation.

Members believe it will also help build trust within the community and with the police department.

Police Board President Mark Tolbert said he believes this type of program is what Kansas City needs to finally see long-term results.

“I keep telling people it’s a community challenge, and this involves community to help the community heal itself,” Tolbert said.

Partners for Peace will present an update on the program and the number of people its been able to help at November’s Police Board Meeting.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.