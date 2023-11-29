KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s been a violent year in Kansas City, and on Wednesday, a group of social workers will target one area of concern. They want to find new ways to keep the peace.

It’s a new approach to fighting violence. Many times, people turn to violence when they have nothing left to lose.

They have no money, no job, no hope. But by offering support and giving people more to live for, the hope is they will stop hurting each other.

That is why city workers are focusing their efforts on Independence Avenue.

On Wednesday, the group Partners for Peace and the Public Safety Task Force will meet at the fire station on Independence Avenue and canvass the area between Benton and Hardesty Avenues.

The CDC says toxic stress is a main factor in violence amongst people, and that is caused by such things as living in poor neighborhoods, food insecurity, drug abuse, domestic violence and racism.

The groups want to go door to door and do two things.

First, offer help if needed.

Many of these families are living in poverty, struggling to pay rent and put food on the table.

Maybe they are facing medical problems, legal issues or drug addictions.

Social workers with Partners for Peace will also offer families resources to help them overcome whatever problems they are facing.

By addressing these problems, they can give hope to these families and steer them away from violence.

Secondly, they hope to find out what is causing the violence so they can put an end to it.

Gangs, drug dealers, and prostitutes live here, and police hope to find ways to get these criminals off the streets.

The biggest problem is the lack of police officers. Kansas City is short-staffed by more than 250 officers, and studies show when police departments shrink, crime goes up.

And vice versa, when police departments grow, violent crime drops.

Only time will tell if these efforts work, but something needs to be done as we near our most violent year ever.