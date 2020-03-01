Party in the back: Annual Mulletfest is exactly what you would expect

KURRI KURRI, AUSTRALIA – FEBRUARY 29: Participant Aaron Styles poses for a photograph during Mulletfest 2020 at the Chelmsford Hotel on February 29, 2020 in Kurri Kurri, Australia. Mulletfest is an annual competition that celebrates the well-known and infamous hair-style while helping support local charities. The best mullet cuts are judged in various styles and categories, including ‘everyday’, ‘grubby’, ‘ranga’ (red hair), ‘vintage’, ‘extreme’, ‘international’ and ‘junior’. All entrants are judged on their haircut, overall presentation and stage presence, and the person with the “Best Mullet of them All” is crowned on the day. The mullet is a hairstyle in which the hair is cut short at the front and sides, but left long at the back. (Photo by Sam Mooy/Getty Images)

KURRI KURRI, Australia — This isn’t a joke. It’s a real thing. The annual Mulletfest.

Picture a bunch of guys (and some women) rocking mullets of every kind. It’s less business in the front and all party in the back.

The mullet is a hairstyle in which the hair is cut short at the front and sides, but left long at the back.

Not only does the festival celebrate hair better left cut off, it also helps support local Australian charities, according to the festival’s website.

The idea came from a woman who had a friend with a mullet for as long as she could remember.

“Do guys compare their mullets?” she wondered.

The question sparked the idea for a competition, which had 150 participants in the first year in 2018. Since then, it has only grown.

The best mullet cuts are judged in various styles and categories, including ‘everyday’, ‘grubby’, ‘ranga’ (red hair), ‘vintage’, ‘extreme’, ‘international’ and ‘junior’. All entrants are judged on their haircut, overall presentation and stage presence.

Judging includes several junior categories as well. The youngest age range is 0-3.

The winner is crowned “Best Mullet of them All”.