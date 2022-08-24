BELTON, Mo. — The Belton Police Department is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that killed one person Tuesday evening.

Police responded to Missouri 58 Highway between Peculiar Drive and Powell Parkway around 9:30 p.m. where three vehicles were involved in the crash.

Two passengers were ejected from one of the vehicles and one passenger died at the scene.

The identification of the victim has not been released.

Belton Police are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the traffic unit at 816-331-1500.

