KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City bus driver is speaking out after KCATA studied ended free fares, but has yet to make any changes. He calls it a safety issue.

After talking to the bus driver FOX4 wanted to talk to passengers to see what they thought.

But before we could even begin the discussion a wild scene unfolded at 12th and Charlotte Thursday afternoon and those passengers were flocking to us with their opinions.

Busses are free for everyone to ride in Kansas City and have been for the past four years.

But sometimes riders who’ve caused problems can be banned or asked to leave.

It’s unclear why Ride KC Transit Authority removed a man from a bus stop Thursday afternoon, but when he refused to walk away a scuffle unfolded with the man swinging at the security officer before being forced back into the bus stop and down to the ground.

Passenger Precious McDowell came up to us immediately and said “we have these problems because the bus is free and there’s a lot of loitering and therefore things happen that shouldn’t happen because the bus is free.”

KCATA driver Wendell Ferguson also contacted us about the issues what he calls “ride-a-rounders” cause.

“It’s easy to sit out here and say this is a good idea. Free fare this is a great idea, but once you get out here and you are assaulted and cussed at all day,” Ferguson said.

A study presented last week to the KCATA Board about the financial implications of reinstating bus fares also could address loop riders, people who ride the bus for shelter or for other non-transportation reasons.

While the study says bus fares could raise between $5.8 million or $7.1 million, it also mentions it could cut down riders between 17% and 33%. Potentially people like Antoinette Hill.

“I have seizures so catching a bus and catching an Uber is my transportation so me being able to get on the bus free to get to work is kind of helpful for me,” Hill said.

“There are still some passengers out here that are still trying to use the bus for its intended purpose they are still trying to get somewhere. [They] are the people that I still come to work for. It’s not the people that are calling me names, threatening me, breaking the windows,” Ferguson said.

But after watching someone led away from the bus stop in handcuffs McDowell is convinced

“what happens right here happens because the bus is free.”

If it does take up the discussion again, KCATA’s Board will also have to consider the cost of reinstating fares. That study says most bus systems have moved to bus cards, not cash like Kansas City previously was using. That could mean an up front cost of $2.5 to $6 million.