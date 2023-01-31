KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A passenger injured in a crash with a dump truck last week in Kansas City has died days after the wreck, police say.

The crash happened around 2:20 p.m. Friday in the northbound lanes of U.S. 71 Highway at 19th Street, near the downtown loop.

Police said a dump truck was stopped due to traffic congestion. The driver of a Kia Sorrento was traveling at a high speed and drove into the back of the dump truck, KCPD said.

Northbound 71 Highway was closed for about 2 hours due to the crash.

Medics took the front-seat passenger of the Kia to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. But on Monday, police said the passenger died from their injuries.

The victim has not been identified at this time.