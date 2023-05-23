KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead following a three-vehicle crash in the Northland Tuesday evening.

Kansas City police responded to the crash just after 6:10 p.m. in the area of NW 68th Street and Waukomis Road.

KCPD says the driver of a black Toyota Corolla was speeding west on NW 68th Street when the vehicle struck a gold Chevy Impala that was eastbound and turning north onto NW Waukomis.

Police said the Toyota then struck a red Volkswagen that was stopped at the light waiting to turn west. The Toyota then struck a traffic signal pole and went off the roadway and down an embankment.

The rear passenger in the Toyota, who was not wearing a seatbelt was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and front passenger were wearing seatbelts and complained of minor injuries, according to police.

The drivers of the other vehicles involved were not injured in the crash and were both wearing seatbelts, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.