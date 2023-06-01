MERRIAM, Kan. — If you have an international trip planned later this year, but haven’t applied for a passport, you could be out of luck.

Some people say they are waiting months for their passports to arrive.

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo., and Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Kan., said their offices have been inundated with people experiencing long waits to get a passport, or to renew one.

The two sent a letter to the U.S. State Department to find out what is causing the delays.

The lawmakers say current passport application requests have increased by 40% from this time last year.

Davids and her staff also held a passport clinic at the Antoich Library Branch of the Johnson County Library Thursday morning. They helped people fill out passport applications, renewals, and answered other travel-related questions.

One man at the event said he contacted Davis’ office last week after waiting more than four months for a passport. He said his wedding is in two weeks and he needs the passport for his honeymoon.

“Right now, the state department is saying within two weeks of your travel is when you can help, so I’m a little bit on the outside of that, but hopefully we can get my passport in in time to go on our trip of our dreams for our honeymoon,” Jordan Rudisill said.

The State Department launched an online passport renewal pilot program to expedite the process. It shut down in March after experiencing roadblocks.

U.S. citizens who want to apply for a passport, or renew a current passport, can begin the process at Travel.State.Gov. There is also an option for travelers who need passports quickly and a site to help track the status of a passport application.