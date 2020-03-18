Patient at Kansas City VA Medical Center tests positive for COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City VA Medical Center confirmed to FOX4 in a news release Wednesday that patient treated at their outpatient clinic has tested positive for COVID-19.
A spokesperson for the hospital said the clinic evaluated the veteran from Wyandotte County on Thursday, March 12 for respiratory symptoms.
According to the hospital, the patient has been self-quarantined at home since that day.
The results for the COVID-19 test came back positive Wednesday, March 18.
“The veteran is doing well and has not required hospitalization,” the medical center said in a news release.
The VA suggested the following things to prevent the spread of the virus:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Stay home if you are sick or becoming sick.
- Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
- Continue to practice social distancing protocol as recommended by the CDC.
- If you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with symptoms, call the VA before going to the facility.