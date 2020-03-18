Patient at Kansas City VA Medical Center tests positive for COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City VA Medical Center confirmed to FOX4 in a news release Wednesday that patient treated at their outpatient clinic has tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the hospital said the clinic evaluated the veteran from Wyandotte County on Thursday, March 12 for respiratory symptoms.

According to the hospital, the patient has been self-quarantined at home since that day.

The results for the COVID-19 test came back positive Wednesday, March 18.

“The veteran is doing well and has not required hospitalization,” the medical center said in a news release.

The VA suggested the following things to prevent the spread of the virus:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Stay home if you are sick or becoming sick.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Continue to practice social distancing protocol as recommended by the CDC.

If you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with symptoms, call the VA before going to the facility.