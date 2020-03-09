Patient with COVID-19 admitted to The University of Kansas Health System

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The University of Kansas Health System confirmed Monday that they are treating a patient with COVID-19.

According to the hospital, the patient is in a special area of the facility designed to prevent the spread of the virus.

Chief Medical Officer Steve Stites, Director of Inpatient Critical Care and Infectious Diseases Dana Hawkinson and Secretary of the KDHE Lee Norman will hold a news conference at noon.

A spokesperson for the hospital said they will not release the patient’s identity. They will answer questions about protocols for care and public safety.

You can watch that news conference live on FOX4KC.com when it happens.