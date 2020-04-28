Patrick Mahomes auctioning off ultimate Chiefs game day experience to support charities

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after the defeat of the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going all in when it comes to the once-in-a-lifetime prize he’s offering two Chiefs fans.

And he’s doing it all in support of several nonprofits helping families impacted by the coronavirus.

The Chiefs quarterback is joining the All In Challenge and auctioning off the ultimate game day experience.

The auction winner and a lucky guest will win a trip to Arrowhead Stadium for a regular-season game (hotel and airfare included), but that’s obviously not all.

The VIP treatment goes from start to finish. You’ll get valet parking, a pair of locker room club passes and pregame sideline passes, too.

Then before the game, the winners of the auction get to pump up Arrowhead Stadium by banging the drum and leading the chop, Mahomes said. It’s a special tradition often reserved for Chiefs greats like Tamba Hali and celebrities like Paul Rudd.

The perks don’t end there, though.

During the game, you can enjoy sitting in the front row to catch all the Chiefs action.

After the game, you and your guest get to meet Mahomes on the field. The Super Bowl champion said he even plans to sign his game-worn jersey and cleats for you to take home.

The bidding on Mahomes’ incredible game day experience started at $2,500, and as of Monday night, it’s already climbed to $12,000. Check out the auction here.

But all of the money raised will go directly to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

And Mahomes isn’t the only one going all in.

There are more than 200 sweepstakes and auctions going on now as part of the All In Challenge. For example, a lucky winner could meet the cast of Friends for just $10, and people are bidding thousands to play 3-on-3 with Shaquille O’Neal.

The Chiefs star quarterback is hoping a few more celebrities and businesses will join in.

In a video posted to social media, Mahomes challenged his friends Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas and his partners Oakley, State Farm and EA Sports to go all in, too.

The All In Challenge has already raised more than $21 million — and all to help those in need during this chaotic time.

I accept the #ALLINCHALLENGE. Watch the video below & check the link to get involved. I’m challenging my friends, @jonasbrothers but I’m also mixing it up and challenging my partners @oakley, @statefarm and @easports to go ALL IN!https://t.co/d1puOB1XT4 pic.twitter.com/SIN8eMDshI — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 27, 2020