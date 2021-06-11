Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews introduce daughter Sterling Skye to the world

FILE – Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq’s Fun House at Live! at the Battery Atlanta in Atlanta, in this Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, file photo. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs fans have waited months to meet Patrick Mahomes’ daughter. Today Mahomes and Brittany Matthews shared their daughter with the world for the first time.

Sterling Skye was included in a family photo shoot where Mahomes and Matthews wore his new Adidas shoes. The entire family was decked out in Adidas gear, including the 4-month-old.

This is the first time Mahomes and Matthews have shared Sterling Skye’s face. Previously Matthews said they planned to keep their daughter’s pictures private until they felt the time was right.

Mahomes and Matthews got engaged at Arrowhead Stadium in September, the same day that the Chiefs QB got his Super Bowl LIV ring.

Matthews indicated on social media they’ve set a wedding date in 2022 but did not say exactly when or where.