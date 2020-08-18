Patrick Mahomes, dozens of stars join LeBron James in fight against voter suppression

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on during the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 08, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While he’s focused on training camp, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a voice off the field, too.

He’s a founding member of “More Than a Vote,” the newly formed nonprofit led by NBA star LeBron James. Its focus is to get more Black Americans to vote, regardless of their politics.

Mahomes co-signed a letter released Monday that urges Black people to vote and criticizes voter suppression, citing alleged examples in Georgia and Florida.

“We saw you in the streets,” the letter, shared with ESPN’s The Undefeated, reads. “We saw your social media posts. Your voices are breaking through, but it’s now time to do more. We know you have the ability to organize. So join us and take your protest to the election and fight to keep our community from being silenced.

“The most important thing you all need to know is Black voters matter more than ever.”

Nearly 50 athletes and entertainers, including track star Allyson Felix, pitcher CC Sabathia and comedian Kevin Hart, also signed the letter.

The coalition has already partnered with the Los Angeles Dodgers to use Dodger Stadium as a vote center for the presidential election in November and is aiming get more arenas and sports facilities in use.

“We want change. We’ve asked for change in our communities and we want people in our communities to know if we want change we have to make it ourselves,” James told The Associated Press.

“Just trying to give all the resources that we can because we know how important November is, but more importantly even past November because it doesn’t stop and we don’t want it to stop,” he continued, wearing a hat reading “I am more than an athlete.”