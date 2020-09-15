Patrick Mahomes’ foundation establishing hazard pay program for early childhood educators

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs takes the field prior to the game against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes’ foundation is helping out child care workers that have been hard hit by the pandemic.

Turn the Page KC and 15 and the Mahomies Foundation donated $15,000 each to help establish a hazard pay program for early childhood educators.

The $30,000 in total donations will help the KC Early Education Funders Collaborative establish the hazard pay program.

KC Early Education Funders Collaborative is hoping to secure more money in community contributions and give it to those who care provide childcare to children from birth up to five years old.

“In many ways, early educators are the unsung heroes who have continued operating and educating children so that parents and caregivers, many of whom are essential employees, are able to work during the pandemic,” said Marques Fitch, Executive Director of 15 and the Mahomies Foundation.

“We know that early education plays a critical role in helping kids achieve success in school and in life, which is why it remains a key area of focus for the Foundation.”

Many childcare centers are struggling to keep their doors open as parents are working from home or have been laid off and can no longer afford child care.

“Even in the absence of COVID-19, centers run on extremely tight margins,” said Mike

English, executive director of Turn the Page KC.

“We’ve heard from many providers who have had to reduce staff pay and cut hours in order to make ends meet. With this fund, we will be able to provide hazard pay to staff at early childhood education centers who have made great sacrifices to continue working during the pandemic to provide high-quality care to Kansas City kids.”

You can learn more and donate to the fund here.

