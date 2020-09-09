Patrick Mahomes’ foundation to fund play site at KC’s MLK Jr. Square Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will help fund a new play site for children at MLK Jr. Square Park.

Funding for the project will be provided by the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation.

The foundation will partner with the Kansas City, Missouri Parks and Rec Department to create the inclusive play site that honors Dr. King’s legacy.

“The 15 and the Mahomies Foundation is pumped to build a playground where KC kids can play and be active in their neighborhood,” Mahomes said in a statement.

“We hope that this project brings this community together in a positive and engaging way for years to come.”

The KC Parks Department has created a design team that will oversee the project and take suggestions from residents.

The design team includes KC Parks Board Commissioner Chris Goode, Dr. Vernon Howard of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, artist Michael Toombs with Storytellers Inc., Wesley Hamilton with the Disabled But Not Really Foundation, Carrie Coogan with the KC Public Library, Donald Rankins and Lauren Bell with MLK Restoration, Dr. Delia Gillis, Professor of African Studies at UCM and Duron Netsell, owner of Street Smarts Design + Build.

There’s no set timeline on when the play site will be completed, but more information is expected to be released next week.