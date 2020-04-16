Patrick Mahomes foundation teams up with KC Public Schools to deliver hygiene kits to students in need

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes’ foundation 15 and Mahomies teamed up with Kansas City Public Schools Thursday morning.

The foundation posted on social media that the school district staff will be delivering thousands of hygiene kits to their students in need.

“We are proud to team up with them on this effort,” the foundation said. “Special thanks to our friends at Head & Shoulders and Old Spice for their tremendous support!”

The foundation also announced last month that to help ease anxiety and tension during these uncertain times, they would be committing $100,000 to Kansas City Public School lunch programs and local organizations that provide meals and household goods to families in need.

The foundation’s goal is to improve the lives of children and support initiatives that focus on health, wellness, communities in need of resources and other charitable causes.

The foundation was established by Mahomes in 2019.