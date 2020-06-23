Patrick Mahomes joins LeBron James’ ‘More Than a Vote’ campaign

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is teaming up with LeBron James to get out the vote.

The Chiefs quarterback tweeted his support for the “More Than a Vote” campaign Monday night.

James tweeted, “And…everyone welcome this game changer (on and off the field) @PatrickMahomes to the family. Means a lot my Brother to have your voice in this with us.”

And…everyone welcome this game changer (on and off the field) @PatrickMahomes to the family. Means a lot my Brother to have your voice in this with us. 🙏🏾 #MoreThanAVote #BlackLivesMatter — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 23, 2020

Mahomes replied, “Change isn’t made by watching from the sidelines. Let’s do this @KingJames. @morethanavote.”

James started the group as a partnership with other Black athletes and entertainers as a way to protect the voting rights of Black Americans and encourage people to vote in the 2020 election, according to the New York Times .