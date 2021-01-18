Patrick Mahomes’ plan to renew interest in Kansas City’s Civil Rights history

FILE – Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq’s Fun House at Live! at the Battery Atlanta in Atlanta, in this Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, file photo. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes makes headlines each time he steps onto the football field. He’s also getting attention for his work in the community.

His latest attempt to improve his adopted community of Kansas City is underway at Martin Luther King Jr. Square Park.

The park is located at 1900 Swope Parkway. It’s a large green space with a picnic table, a couple of tennis courts, and nothing else. But Mahomes and his 15 and The Mahomies Foundation sees the park as a huge opportunity.

They plan to build an all-inclusive destination play area for metro children. The idea is to provide a safe place for kids to play and learn about the Civil Rights history of Kansas City.

The Kansas City, Missouri Board of Parks and Recreation Commissioners has awarded Gunter Construction the design build contract for the education play site at Martin Luther King Jr. Square Park. The $1,000,000 dollar contract includes community engagement, conceptual design, developing construction documents, performing all work, and acquiring all materials for construction of the playground.

Funding for this contract is provided through the cooperative funding agreement with the 15 & The Mahomies Foundation, Gunter Construction Company’s utilization goals of 20.4% MBE and 55.38% WBE were submitted and approved by HRD and will be met by the end of the project.

Community help is still needed to complete the foundation’s vision. You can join this effort by buying a personalized legacy brick to be placed at the 15 and the Mahomies Playground. Bricks are available in five styles. Each brick can be inscribed with your personal message and are scheduled to be installed in the summer of 2021.

“The 15 and the Mahomies Foundation is excited about helping transform Martin Luther King Jr. Park by providing Civil Rights education and a unique, safe place for children of all abilities to play,” Marques Fitch, the Executive Director of 15 and Mahomies Foundation, said.

If you are interested in the Brick program, there is more information on the 15 and the Mahomies website. Purchasing and inscriptions for the bricks will begin in mid-February. There will be a Community Engagement Session in early February to get resident input on certain aspects of the playground. That information will be updated at Involvement in Community Engagement – KC Parks and Rec.

Preliminary plans include a groundbreaking at the park planned for March 2021 and a completion date of Fall 2021.