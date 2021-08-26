Patrick Mahomes shares new video of park his foundation helped build ahead of ribbon cutting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Parks plans to cut the ribbon and open a playground and park that was renovated thanks to the help of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

It looks like Mahomes is also excited for the park to open. Wednesday, he shared video of the new playground in his Instagram stories. You can see it until it disappears Friday morning.

The 15 and the Mahomies Foundation donated about $1 million dollars to cover the cost for the new playground equipment at Martin Luther King, Jr. Square Park near Woodland Avenue and Swope Parkway. Before the donation, the park was a simple green space that included tennis courts.

“We did recognize that this was a Park that was really underutilized, didn’t have as many amenities, so we resurface the tennis courts, use some of our deferred maintenance dollars to upgrade the restrooms on the sign, so building on that momentum was easy,” Roosevelt Lyons, Interim Director KC Parks, said.

KC Parks said it wanted to do something to honor he civil rights leader, and when the 15 and the Mahomes Foundation had the idea for the playground, the department said it felt like it was a great idea.

“We felt it was really important that we honor Dr. King the best we can with a park, the best park that we can,” Lyons said.

Lyons also said the parks department was impressed with how easy it’s been to work with Mahomes and his foundation.

“It’s not often that you see athletes here in Kansas City taking on this kind of project, being involved in the community in this type of way, his representatives have been great, they work with our community design team, they work with our staff, I can’t say enough,” Roosevelt Lyons, Interim Director KC Parks, said.

The total project cost about $3 million.

The playground and park will officially open Saturday afternoon. KC Parks said Mahomes has been invited to the ribbon cutting, but likely won’t attend because of the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.