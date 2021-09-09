Patrick Mahomes shows off his love of sneakers, and signature shoe, in new ad

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 17: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs welcomes teammates onto the field to start the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium on January 17, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The new NFL season kicks off this week, and that means Jake from State Farm returns with new commercials.

This time he runs into Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes in a new role. The NFL star plays a shoe salesman and self-proclaimed typical “sneakerhead.”

In the ad, Mahomes tells Jake from State Farm that he’s working at the store for the “employee discount.” He also asks Jake to clarify how regular guys are getting the “Patrick Price.”

Then Jake clarifies that anyone can afford the company’s rates.

“Wow, just anyone now? Man, these just sold out then,” Mahomes says in the ad and grabbed a pair of shoes.

The shoes just happen to be a pair of Mahomes’ new FLX1 signature shoe by Adidas.

The shoes are also featured in a shorter State Farm ad.

“So if I was a sneakhead, cashing in on that sweet employee discount, I could still get the Patrick Price?” Mahomes asks in the ad as his signature shoe floats above his outstretched hands.

Mahomes has also appeared with Aaron Rodgers, Drake, and his brother Jackson Mahomes in commercials for State Farm since 2019.