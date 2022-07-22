ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes arrived at training camp giving a nod to the Negro Leagues and former professional baseball legend Buck O’Neil.

The Chiefs star wore a Kansas City Monarchs jersey and shorts as he moved into the dorm at Missouri Western State University.

Rookies and quarterbacks reported to camp a two days before O’Neil will be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

He spent time playing and coaching in the Negro Leagues before becoming the first black coach in Major League Baseball.

O’Neil later worked for the Royals as a scout and helped found the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

Mahomes reflected on the Kansas City museum and said it’s something special.

“It’s amazing. Everything that the museum has done to help educate me on the place that the Negro Leagues have put into sports in general, not just baseball. It’s amazing to see them getting the recognition and the players that they have that are Hall of Famers getting put in the right place,” Mahomes said.

That’s exactly what will happen for O’Neil this weekend.

He missed the hall by one vote in 2006, and died later that year.

FOX4’s Harold Kuntz will be in Cooperstown for the induction ceremony.

