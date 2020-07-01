Patrol identifies man shot by police in Liberty after they say he pulled a gun

LIBERTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the man that police said led them on a chase and pulled a gun on an officer yesterday.
Lance A. Bowman, 30, from Independence, remains hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting on June 30, according to a tweet from Troop A. The highway patrol was called in to investigate the incident.
Independence police tried to pull Bowman over at about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sgt. Andy Bell told FOX4. Bowman fled, leading police on a chase into Liberty. There, he allegedly got out and pointed a gun at officers.
An Independence police officer fired their weapon, striking Bowman. He was taken to the hospital.
The investigation remains ongoing.