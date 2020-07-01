Patrol identifies man shot by police in Liberty after they say he pulled a gun

A police chase that started in Independence ended in Liberty with one man shot June 30, 2020.

LIBERTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the man that police said led them on a chase and pulled a gun on an officer yesterday.

Lance A. Bowman, 30, from Independence, remains hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting on June 30, according to a tweet from Troop A. The highway patrol was called in to investigate the incident.

Independence police tried to pull Bowman over at about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sgt. Andy Bell told FOX4. Bowman fled, leading police on a chase into Liberty. There, he allegedly got out and pointed a gun at officers.

An Independence police officer fired their weapon, striking Bowman. He was taken to the hospital.

The investigation remains ongoing.

UPDATE, reference yesterday's officer-involved shooting in Liberty:

The suspect has been identified as Lance A. Bowman, a 30 y/o white male from Independence, MO. He remains hospitalized.



Our Division of Drug & Crime Control continues to investigate the shooting. @ipdinfo pic.twitter.com/jHWUChhv0M — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) July 1, 2020