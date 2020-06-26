Patrol investigating officer-involved shooting after Independence police come across car jacking

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one suspect in a car jacking wounded, according to a tweet by Troop A on June 26.

Independence police were responding to a separate incident involving a domestic argument in the 500 block of Stone Arch Drive. That’s when they came across the car jacking.

When the officers contacted the suspects, two people exited the vehicle and fired toward officers.

Officers returned fire and wounded on of the suspects. The other suspect was arrested without injury. It’s unclear what condition the first suspect is in. No officers were injured.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol stated that police requested their investigation into the incident.

We have been requested by @ipdinfo to investigate an officer involved shooting. Officers were responding to a verbal domestic in an apt complex when a separate armed car jacking occurred! Upon contact 2 suspects exited the vehicle and fired towards officers. #MSHP (1/2) pic.twitter.com/h17BoaE9ik — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) June 26, 2020