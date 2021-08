KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pavement repairs to I-70 will shut down the northeast corner of the downtown loop from August 20 to August 23.

Starting at 8 p.m. on Aug. 20, the interstate will be closed from Stateline Road to the I-35 exits through 5 a.m. on Aug. 23.

All on and exit ramps in that area will be closed during the repairs and drivers will need to find alternate routes to navigate the area.