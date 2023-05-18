KANSAS CITY, Kan. — “She’s our little fireball,” says Cathy Schneider, church secretary at Holy Family church, of Sandy Cannon.



Sandy is the food kitchen coordinator for four parishes including Holy Family. Schneider says Cannon is also the president of the Altar Society and works on the auction committee to raise money for the parish.

“Sandy is so deserving of this Pay It Forward nomination,” Schneider told FOX4.

“During Covid she would feed hundreds of people, many times dipping into her own pocket to pay for it.”

Schneider nominated Sandy on behalf of nearly a dozen other parishioners who witness what Sandy does.

After receiving the $400 gift card, Sandy said she was going to pay it forward to the food kitchen.