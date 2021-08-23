A Man with a Mission is surprised by FOX4’s ‘Pay It Forward’ Crew

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Steve Miller may be retired but he is still working.

During the pandemic he made it his mission to single-handedly pick up and deliver food to the needy in the old Northeast neighborhood.

“Steve is the definition of a public servant,” Molly Manske, Mattie Rhodes center, said “He not only serves our clients, but he helps the KCPD community interaction officers to distribute food using his own car, his own gas and his own time.”

The Mattie Rhodes Center supports the community through social services, behavioral health counseling and the arts.

And now, because of Steve and the pandemic, they are distributing food.

Manske said everyone needs a Steve Miller.

She says when he is offered gas money, Miller just responds that he is doing the Lord’s work.

But recent health issues and car trouble have left him without transportation and Manske nominated him for Pay it Forward to ease his financial burden.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you,” Miller said after Manske handed over the $400 gift card.

And asked why he volunteers so many hours at the Mattie Rhodes Center, Miller said, “because I love what I do!”