PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — Katie Allen is thankful for her neighbor turned best friend, Jennifer Rodgers Cummings.

“Jennifer not only helps me, but she helps the entire neighborhood,” Allen told FOX4.

“From babysitting to personal assistant to housekeeper, she’s all that wrapped into one.”

Katie’s medical condition limits her to what she can do around her house, but it doesn’t put limitations on Jennifer.

“I don’t know what I would do without Jennifer,” Allen said. “Jennifer is my lifeline and I want to thank her with FOX4’s Pay It Forward gift card.

The FOX4 crew surprised Jennifer as she was sweeping Katie’s house.