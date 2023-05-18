KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Venita Black is inspired by a young man she has known for years, Theo Bunch.

Theo is her son’s friend and the founder of a non-profit called “Build Trybe,” a vocational program that trains young people in the trades like building.

“Theo is changing lives with his non-profit,” Black said. “I want to recognize him for that with a little $400 thank you gift card.”

Bunch was working at the Cornerstones of Care’s Ozanam campus when FOX4’s Pay It Forward crew surprised him.

He was building a deck onto an old caboose, which would be used for concerts, picnics and other special events. Bunch was very thankful and surprised the Venita stopped by and said he was going to use the money for a party for the kids.