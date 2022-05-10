KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Care managers for 13-year-old Logan Medley knew he needed an adaptive bike in order to help him live as normal a life as any teenage boy.

Logan has special needs that prevent him from standing for long periods of time and a bike would help him stay mobile and possibly fit in better and make friends.

“He deserves the bike, it doesn’t matter his disabilities,” his care manager Marlo Silva said. “Logan deserves the same opportunities to get out in the community like everybody else.”

Marlo contacted Variety KC, a non-profit that levels the playing field for KC kids in need, and they worked with the Kendra Scott Foundation to find the bike that Logan needed.

Marlo also nominated Logan’s mother for the $400 Pay It Forward gift card because of her dedication to her son.

Logan’s mother, Kelly Medley, arrived for the bike surprise for her son and ended up being surprised by the FOX4 Pay It Forward crew.

Both mother and son left with big smiles.