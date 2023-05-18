NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People are definitely passionate about their pets, but Sharon Livesey has more than one pet; she has a cat colony with 19 feral cats.

These are cats that live on the streets, for one reason or another, and now they’re living in a secure area complete with a shed, fencing and food, provided by Livesey.

And the director of NAWS, which stands for Northland Animal Welfare Society, wanted to provide Livesey with the $400 gift card to help offset some of her expenses like cat food and neutering.

Livesey was thrilled when Goldie Arnold surprised her.