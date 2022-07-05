KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the director of the KC Shepherd Center in south Kansas City, Janet Baker takes care of older adults.

She and her staff make sure they don’t feel alone or isolated through their various in-home and community centered programs.

“Some people make the world better by just being in it,” Terri Goddard, co-worker, said. “Janet is good to employees, the clients and she’s passionate everything she does.”

Goddard says Janet puts her heart into everything she does, so much so, that she cries almost every day about other’s people’s problems as she works to solve them.

Most recently, Janet is dealing with family issues and she could really use some help herself.

Our FOX4 Pay It Forward crew meets Goddard at their office to surprise Janet with the $400 gift card.

Janet says she is speechless for the first time ever as she accepts the gift card.

